|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 11, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Oct 2024
|4 Oct 2024
|Avenue Supermarts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12-10-2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Avenue Supermarts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Avenue Supermarts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Mar 2024
|16 Mar 2024
|Acquisition of stake in the equity share capital of FP Ampere Energy Private Limited
