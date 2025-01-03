iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Zinc Ltd News Today

433.35
(-0.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

Company

Sectoral

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop 8% as Govt Launches 2.5% Stake Sale via OFS

Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.

6 Nov 2024|10:47 PM
Top stocks for today - 6th November 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.

6 Nov 2024|08:08 AM
Top stocks for today - 28th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.

28 Oct 2024|08:33 AM
Hindustan Zinc Plans $2B Expansion, Eyes Doubling Production by 2027

Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.

27 Oct 2024|02:48 PM
Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras Partner to Develop Cost-Effective Zinc-Air Batteries

Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.

10 Oct 2024|04:41 PM
Hindustan Zinc Fined by BSE and NSE for Board Non-Compliance

The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.

23 Aug 2024|11:44 AM
Hindustan Zinc Announces ₹19 Per Share Interim Dividend

This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.

20 Aug 2024|02:13 PM
Hindustan Zinc Shares Drop as Vedanta Ups OFS Stake

Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, revised its plan on Wednesday to sell 13.3 Crore shares, representing 3.17% of total equity.

16 Aug 2024|12:13 PM

