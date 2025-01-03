Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.
Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.
Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.
Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.
The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.
This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.
Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, revised its plan on Wednesday to sell 13.3 Crore shares, representing 3.17% of total equity.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.