Hindustan Zinc Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
28,082
33,272
28,790
22,071
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28,082
33,272
28,790
22,071
Other Operating Income
850
826
650
558
Other Income
1,074
1,379
1,216
1,819
Total Income
30,006
35,477
30,656
24,448
Total Expenditure
15,276
16,592
13,349
10,957
PBIDT
14,730
18,885
17,307
13,491
Interest
955
333
290
386
PBDT
13,775
18,552
17,017
13,105
Depreciation
3,468
3,264
2,917
2,531
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
2,549
3,431
2,445
1,827
Deferred Tax
-1
1,346
2,026
767
Reported Profit After Tax
7,759
10,511
9,629
7,980
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7,759
10,511
9,629
7,980
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-91.51
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7,759
10,511
9,720.51
7,980
EPS (Unit Curr.)
18.36
24.88
22.79
18.89
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
650
3,775
900
1,065
Equity
845
845
845
845
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
52.45
56.75
60.11
61.12
PBDTM(%)
49.05
55.75
59.1
59.37
PATM(%)
27.62
31.59
33.44
36.15
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.Read More
Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.Read More
The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.Read More
This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.Read More
Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, revised its plan on Wednesday to sell 13.3 Crore shares, representing 3.17% of total equity.Read More
