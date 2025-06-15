iifl-logo
Vedanta Board to Review Interim Dividend Proposal on June 18; Record Date Set for June 24

15 Jun 2025 , 11:45 PM

Vedanta Ltd., led by Anil Agarwal, has scheduled a board meeting for Wednesday, June 18, where directors will review a proposal to declare an interim dividend for the ongoing financial year, FY26.

This would be the company’s first dividend consideration in the current fiscal. If approved, shareholders on record as of Tuesday, June 24, will be eligible for the payout.

Last year, Vedanta distributed ₹43.5 per share in dividends, spread across four tranches. The amounts paid were ₹4, ₹11, ₹20, and ₹8.5 per share, issued in separate tranches over the course of FY25.

The development comes shortly after its subsidiary, Hindustan Zinc, announced its first interim dividend for FY26 declaring ₹10 per share earlier this week. Based on Vedanta’s holding in the unit, the parent company is expected to receive around ₹2,500 crore as part of that payout.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, Vedanta Resources, which serves as the promoter group, held a 56.38 percent stake in Vedanta Ltd. as of the March 2025 quarter.

In parallel, Vedanta is in the middle of a major restructuring. The company is working on splitting its listed entity into five separate businesses, with each expected to be housed under an independent listed company. The management has stated that it aims to complete the demerger process by September this year.

