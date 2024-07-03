Hindustan Zinc Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
15,897
14,352
13,730
15,909
17,363
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15,897
14,352
13,730
15,909
17,363
Other Operating Income
485
507
343
466
360
Other Income
538
569
505
702
677
Total Income
16,920
15,428
14,578
17,077
18,400
Total Expenditure
8,396
7,689
7,587
8,413
8,179
PBIDT
8,524
7,739
6,991
8,664
10,221
Interest
559
505
450
238
95
PBDT
7,965
7,234
6,541
8,426
10,126
Depreciation
1,721
1,842
1,626
1,735
1,529
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,656
1,296
1,253
1,320
2,111
Deferred Tax
-84
30
-31
632
714
Reported Profit After Tax
4,672
4,066
3,693
4,739
5,772
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,672
4,066
3,693
4,739
5,772
Extra-ordinary Items
-60.99
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,732.99
4,066
3,693
4,739
5,772
EPS (Unit Curr.)
11.06
9.62
8.74
11.22
13.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,450
0
0
0
1,050
Equity
845
845
845
845
845
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.62
53.92
50.91
54.45
58.86
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
29.38
28.33
26.89
29.78
33.24
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
Investors can place multiple bids in an OFS, provided they have the full bid amount in their demat account, and bids can be adjusted throughout the trading day.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Dr Reddy’s, Hindustan Zinc, Titan Company, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
Revenue rose to ₹8,522 Crore for the July-September quarter, with ₹6,403 Crore from zinc, lead, and other segments and ₹1,550 Crore from the silver division.Read More
Zinc-air batteries present a cost-effective and durable alternative to expensive, imported lithium-ion batteries.Read More
The company is working towards fulfilling the regulatory requirements to bring its board composition in line with SEBI's standards.Read More
This special dividend will benefit Vedanta, the promoter with a 65% stake in Hindustan Zinc, aiding in further de-leveraging its balance sheet.Read More
Vedanta Ltd., which holds a 64.92% stake in Hindustan Zinc, revised its plan on Wednesday to sell 13.3 Crore shares, representing 3.17% of total equity.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.