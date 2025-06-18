iifl-logo
Vedanta to pare stake worth ₹7,500 Crore in Hindustan Zinc

18 Jun 2025 , 11:40 AM

Vedanta Limited, the parent company of Hindustan Zinc is planning to offload shares worth ₹7,500 Crore via block deals. The stated transaction is to take place at up to a 10% discount on the company’s last closing price.

The business also announced that DAM Capital and Citi will be the acting brokers to this transaction.

On Tuesday, Hindustan Zinc’s shares slipped as much as 5.26% to close at ₹485.95 on the NSE. 

Earlier today, the business informed the bourses that the Board has approved the initial phase of doubling its capacity for zinc, lead, and silver production. As part of its expansion plans, the company will raise its integrated refined metal capacity by 250 kilotonnes per annum (ktpa). With this, the company could be able to increase mining and milling capacity.

The company targets to complete the ₹12,000 Crore project within a period of 36 months. This indicates the company’s aggressive push toward capacity building amidst rising global demand.

Meanwhile, Vedanta shareholders would be looking forward to Wednesday’s trading session. The company’s board may consider its  first interim dividend proposal for the current financial year on Wednesday.

In FY25, Vedanta Limited paid a dividend of ₹43.50 per share, aggregating to ₹17,000 Crore.

