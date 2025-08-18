RVNL Wins ₹178.64 Crore Signalling and Telecom Contract from IRCON

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the state-run railway engineering company, has bagged a new contract worth ₹178.64 crore from IRCON International Ltd. The Letter of Acceptance (LOA), received on August 14, pertains to comprehensive signalling and telecommunications works.

The project scope involves supplying a range of signalling, telecom, and electronic in-motion weighbridge (EIMWB) materials, along with their installation, testing, and commissioning. Distributed/centralised electronic interlocking (EI) systems will be set up at 10 new stations Surakachhar, Block Cabin, Katghora Road, Bhingra, Putuwa, Matin, Sendurgarh, Putipakhana, Dhangawan, and Bhadi.

Six new intermediate block signalling (IBS) systems will also be installed across the Bhingra – Pendra Road section. The project includes the commissioning of a new section control system, supported by headquarters and wayside train control communication equipment.

A new telephone exchange and multiple electronic in-motion weighbridges will also be installed at designated locations. Modification works are part of the scope as well, covering the existing panel interlocking system at Kusmunda Block Station yard and the electronic interlocking system at East Cabin of SECL Silo Siding yard.

The contract, awarded under general terms and conditions, carries a completion timeline of 11 months, including the monsoon period. The order value of ₹178.64 crore factors in transportation, insurance, taxes, and duties. RVNL clarified that the contract forms part of its regular business operations.

