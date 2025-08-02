Larsen & Toubro Secures Major Contract to Upgrade Vedanta’s Rajasthan Smelter

Larsen & Toubro has landed a large-scale contract from Hindustan Zinc Ltd, part of the Vedanta Group, to help upgrade its smelter facility in Rajasthan. The deal, is valued between ₹2,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore. And it has been awarded to L&T’s Minerals and Metals business.

As part of the project, the engineering major will build a new zinc purification and cellhouse facility at Hindustan Zinc’s Debari complex near Udaipur.

The scope involves setting up a 250-kilotonne-per-year Leaching, Purification and Cellhouse (LPH) unit, along with a 125-kilotonne-per-year Jarosite Circuit.

Once commissioned, the upgraded setup will produce high-purity zinc cathodes, with a zinc content of 99.995%, meeting global industry standards.

L&T will take charge of the full range of responsibilities from engineering and procurement to construction and commissioning of the entire system and infrastructure.

This latest order strengthens L&T’s long-standing relationship with Hindustan Zinc. The two companies have been working together for over 30 years, especially on the expansion of the Debari smelter.

For the June quarter, the company reported a nearly 30% jump in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹3,617 crore. Revenue climbed to ₹63,678 crore, marking a 15.5% year-on-year rise. The EBITDA stood at ₹6,316 crore, up 12.5% from the same period last year.

L&T also saw robust order inflows of ₹94,453 crore during the quarter, with global contracts contributing more than half that amount. As of June-end, the company’s total order book has risen to ₹6.13 lakh crore, reflecting a 6% increase compared to March, and underlining healthy business momentum.

