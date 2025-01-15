Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Please find enclosed the outcome of the Board meeting dated October 18, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Second Interim Dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25. The Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc Limited (the Company), at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 20, 2024, has considered and approved the Second Interim Dividend of Rs. 19/- per equity share i.e. 950% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 8028.11 Crores. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board meeting held on August 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 2 May 2024

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Interim dividend on equity shares if any for the Financial Year 2024-25 Interim Dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share i.e. 500% on face value of Rs. 2/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs. 4,225.32 Crores (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

HINDUSTAN ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the audited standalone & consolidated financial results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31 2024 for the financial year 2023-24 Please refer the enclosed intimation. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of Hindustan Zinc Limited (Company) held on April 19, 2024 for consideration and approval of the Audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024