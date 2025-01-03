|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Apr 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To convene 29th AGM of the Company on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means (VC/ OAVM) facility, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company In continuation to our letter dated February 5, 2024, as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following: 1. Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means facility; and 2. Annual Report (including Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report) of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. Further, please note that the Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its financial year in terms of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Copies of Newspaper Advertisement published in Business Standard regarding 29th AGM scheduled on April 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) Submission of brief proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting through video conferencing facility held today i.e. April 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)
