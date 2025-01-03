iifl-logo-icon 1
Varun Beverages Ltd AGM

Varun Beverages CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM3 Apr 20245 Feb 2024
To convene 29th AGM of the Company on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means (VC/ OAVM) facility, without the physical presence of the Members at a common venue. Board of Directors at their meeting held today approved closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer books for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company In continuation to our letter dated February 5, 2024, as required under Regulation 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the following: 1. Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means facility; and 2. Annual Report (including Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report) of the Company for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. Further, please note that the Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its financial year in terms of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.03.2024) Copies of Newspaper Advertisement published in Business Standard regarding 29th AGM scheduled on April 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/03/2024) Submission of brief proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting through video conferencing facility held today i.e. April 3, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)

Varun Beverages: Related News

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Varun Beverages to raise upto Rs 7500 crore for expansion

9 Oct 2024|02:17 PM

The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.

Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

12 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.

Varun Beverages Splits Stock, Declares Interim Dividend

30 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.

