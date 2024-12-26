Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|520
|₹0.050%
|80,5000%
|00%
|₹96.30%
|530
|-
|-
|-
|-
|540
|₹0.10%
|62,1250%
|-
|-
|550
|₹0.05-50%
|84,8750%
|-
|-
|560
|₹0.050%
|1,39,125-0.62%
|5,2500%
|₹44.8-0.11%
|570
|₹0.05-80%
|1,71,500-2.97%
|1,52,250-1.13%
|₹43.5-11.58%
|580
|₹0.10%
|1,76,750-1.46%
|7,8750%
|₹26.050%
|590
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,04,125-2.45%
|94,5000%
|₹21-26.18%
|600
|₹0.05-66.66%
|3,02,750-11.95%
|55,125-51.90%
|₹12.95-27.24%
|610
|₹0.05-66.66%
|1,64,500-12.14%
|2,28,375-14.98%
|₹3-65.51%
|620
|₹0.05-90.9%
|3,54,375-20.27%
|1,22,500-44%
|₹0.05-98.43%
|630
|₹618.81%
|1,21,625-26.45%
|6,68,500-5.91%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|640
|₹1631.14%
|2,78,25011.97%
|8,09,375-11.22%
|₹0.05-75%
|650
|₹2722.44%
|2,53,750-3.97%
|9,25,750-0.09%
|₹0.050%
|660
|₹359.37%
|77,0000%
|3,72,7500%
|₹0.050%
|670
|₹466.72%
|49,8750%
|2,78,250-1.54%
|₹0.05-50%
|680
|₹565.66%
|15,750-5.26%
|88,3750%
|₹0.050%
|690
|₹6648.98%
|13,1250%
|7,75,2500.56%
|₹0.050%
|700
|₹7710%
|10,5000%
|00%
|₹1.40%
|710
|-
|-
|2,97,500-0.58%
|₹0.05-50%
|720
|₹79.20%
|2,6250%
|1,68,0000%
|₹0.050%
|740
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.Read More
Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.Read More
the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.Read More
