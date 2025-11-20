Varun Beverages Expands Africa Footprint With New Kenya Subsidiary

Varun Beverages has added another piece to its Africa strategy by setting up a wholly owned subsidiary in Kenya called VBL Industries Kenya Limited. The new unit will handle the production and distribution of its beverage portfolio in the country.

The announcement comes soon after the company revealed that its African arms will begin distributing Carlsberg’s beer range under an exclusive partnership. Varun Beverages also shared that its snacks plant in Morocco has scaled up to full operations, supporting a processing facility the company plans to establish in Zimbabwe.

For the third quarter, the company reported a modest rise in consolidated volumes, moving to 273.8 million cases from 267.5 million cases a year earlier. Demand in India stayed muted because of persistent rainfall, but overseas markets delivered a 9 percent jump, with South Africa leading the growth. Margin performance improved during the quarter as well, helped by a higher contribution from packaged water in international markets and a gradual shift of some costs to in house manufacturing.

Revenue in the period rose 2 percent to ₹4,896.7 crore, while net profit increased 20 percent to ₹742 crore. The company attributed the profit growth to lower borrowing costs and higher other income, supported by interest earnings in India and favourable currency trends in several of its overseas markets.

