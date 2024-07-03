iifl-logo-icon 1
Varun Beverages Ltd Half Yearly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2024Dec-2023Jun-2023Dec-2022Jun-2022

Gross Sales

11,731.65

6,668.74

9,652.33

5,505.51

7,885.05

Excise Duty

217.48

130.53

147.95

114.65

102.77

Net Sales

11,514.18

6,538.2

9,504.38

5,390.86

7,782.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

52.38

27.62

51.74

19.86

18.99

Total Income

11,566.55

6,565.83

9,556.11

5,410.72

7,801.27

Total Expenditure

8,534.89

5,237.99

7,195.59

4,384.37

6,000.67

PBIDT

3,031.66

1,327.84

2,360.53

1,026.35

1,800.6

Interest

222.85

136.16

131.94

92.77

93.35

PBDT

2,808.81

1,191.68

2,228.59

933.58

1,707.25

Depreciation

429.99

336.78

344.13

332.8

284.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

544.52

193.12

438.02

126.84

321.72

Deferred Tax

24.49

3.96

2.45

-3.07

28.03

Reported Profit After Tax

1,809.82

657.82

1,443.99

477.01

1,073.11

Minority Interest After NP

19.94

24.78

21.11

21.22

31.46

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,789.87

633.04

1,422.88

455.79

1,041.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,789.87

633.04

1,422.88

455.79

1,041.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

13.77

4.87

10.95

7.02

16.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

25

0

0

0

0

Equity

649.72

649.61

649.57

649.55

649.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.32

20.3

24.83

19.03

23.13

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

15.71

10.06

15.19

8.84

13.78

Varun Beverages: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

Read More
Varun Beverages to raise upto Rs 7500 crore for expansion

Varun Beverages to raise upto Rs 7500 crore for expansion

9 Oct 2024|02:17 PM

The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.

Read More
Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

Varun Beverages trades ex-split; shares jump ~6%

12 Sep 2024|11:23 AM

Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.

Read More
Varun Beverages Splits Stock, Declares Interim Dividend

Varun Beverages Splits Stock, Declares Interim Dividend

30 Jul 2024|01:07 PM

the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Varun Beverages Ltd

