Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.79
-9.52
78.08
3.68
Op profit growth
37.67
-16.97
73.21
5
EBIT growth
67.75
-29.09
99.06
-1.7
Net profit growth
110.96
-29.84
123.15
395.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.75
18.63
20.3
20.87
EBIT margin
13.5
11
14.04
12.56
Net profit margin
7.86
5.1
6.57
5.24
RoCE
15.47
9.5
16.53
11.7
RoNW
4.56
2.4
4.59
3.03
RoA
2.25
1.1
1.93
1.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.23
12.38
16.36
11.72
Dividend per share
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Cash EPS
3.75
-6.91
-0.68
-7.47
Book value per share
94.21
122.06
115.29
96.9
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.86
6.57
3.84
3.29
P/CEPS
31.44
-11.76
-92.43
-5.16
P/B
1.25
0.66
0.54
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
24.05
23.77
15.89
17
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
21.71
Tax payout
-25.88
-1.21
-32.38
-26.42
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
9.57
11.72
8.26
12.83
Inventory days
49.16
51.22
33.79
42.34
Creditor days
-36.04
-39.96
-25.65
-30.25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.44
-2.52
-3.23
-2.37
Net debt / equity
0.74
0.85
0.97
1.44
Net debt / op. profit
1.84
2.51
2.24
3.06
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.72
-42.85
-45.15
-45.21
Employee costs
-11.42
-13.79
-11.37
-11.56
Other costs
-24.09
-24.72
-23.16
-22.34
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.Read More
The money would be raised in "one or more tranches" and "subject to receipt of approval of equity shareholders of the company" via postal poll.Read More
Varun Beverages plans to split its ₹5 equity shares into ₹2 equity shares, as previously announced.Read More
the company announced that it will pay an interim dividend of ₹1.25 per share to its eligible shareholders for the fiscal year 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.