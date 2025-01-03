The Board of Directors at their meeting held today (started at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:45 A.M.) inter-alia considered and approved the following: Sub-division/ split ofthe existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that VARUN BEVERAGES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE VARUN BEVERAGES LTD (540180) RECORD DATE 12.09.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from Rs.5/- each into Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 12/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE200M01021 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 12/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.09.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Varun Beverages Limited (VBL) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. September 12, 2024. Symbol VBL Company Name Varun Beverages Limited New ISIN INE200M01039 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., September 12, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 09.09.2024)