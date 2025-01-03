The Board of Directors at their meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved following: Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 1.25 per Equity Share of nominal value of Rs. 5 each for Financial Year ended 31.12.2023 The Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution passed today fixed Thursday, April 4, 2024 as the Record Date for Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/03/2024)