Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Varun Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Nine Months ended September 30 2024. In continuation to our letter dated September 26 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from October 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended September 30 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will be closed till October 24 2024. Further please note that the Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its Financial Year in terms of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Oct 2024 6 Oct 2024

Varun Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) Raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). (ii) Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of Equity Shareholders in respect of raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares through QIP. The Board of Directors of Varun Beverages Limited (our Company) at their meeting held today (started at 09:30 A.M. and concluded at 09:45 A.M.) inter-alia considered and approved the following: (i) Raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 7,500 Crore , in one or more tranche(s), through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), subject to receipt of approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot and any other regulatory/ statutory approvals (if any). (ii) Notice of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of Equity Shareholders in respect of raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares through QIP. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Varun Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday July 30 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the following: (i) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter and Half Year ended June 30 2024. (ii) Declaration of interim dividend to the Equity Shareholders of the Company for the Financial Year 2024. (iii) Proposal for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company and other applicable approval(s) (if any). Outcome of Board Meeting (i) The Unaudited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended June 30, 2024 (Copy of the same along-with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. J C Bhalla & Co., Chartered Accountants and M/s. O P Bagla & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company, with unmodified opinion are attached and the same are being uploaded on website of the Company). (ii) The payment of interim dividend of Rs. 1.25 (Rupee One and Twenty Five Paisa only) per Equity Share for the Financial Year 2024 on the total issued, subscribed and paid-up 129,94,48,412 Equity Shares of the nominal value of Rs.5/- each. (iii) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, fixed Friday, August 9, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for receipt of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on and from Tuesday, August 13, 2024 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, August 9, 2024. (iv) Sub-division/ split ofthe existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that each Equity Share having face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into such number of Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders of the Company through Postal Ballot. The Record Date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares shall be decided after taking aforesaid approval of the Equity Shareholders of the Company. (v) Alteration of the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of aforesaid sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares by deletion of existing Capital Clause (V) i.e. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 10,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Crore only) divided into 2,00,00,00,000 (Two HundredCrore) EquityShares offace value ofRs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each and inserting the new Capital Clause (V) i.e. The Authorized Share Capita! of the Company is Rs. 10,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand Crore only) divided into 5,00,00,00,000 (Five Hundred Crore) Equity Shares offace value ofRs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each subject to the approval of Equity Shareholders through Postal Ballot. The detailed disclosure for aforesaid point no. (iv) as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-l/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 is enclosed as Annexure I. Please note that our Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its financial year in terms of Section 2 (41) of the Companies Act, 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board. You are requested to take the above on record. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on July 30, 2024 approved alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of sub-division/split subject to approval of Shareholders through Postal Ballot. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 3 May 2024

Varun Beverages Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company both on Standalone and Consolidated basis for the Quarter ended March 31 2024. In continuation to our letter dated March 26 2024 regarding the closure of Trading Window from April 1 2024 till 48 hours after public announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended March 31 2024 we wish to inform you that the Trading Window will be closed till May 15 2024. Further please note that the Company is following 1st January to 31st December as its Financial Year in terms of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act 2013 as approved by the Company Law Board. Outcome of Board Meeting. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024