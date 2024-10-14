Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 15 Oct 2024

TRENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the second quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 23 Jul 2024

TRENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 50(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulations 30, 33(3) and 52(1) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copies of the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., 9th August 2024, has considered and approved tendering of 140,000 Equity Shares held by the Company in Inditex Trent Retail India Private Limited (ITRIPL), an associate company at a price of Rs. 7506/- per share, pursuant to the Buyback Offer. The said Buyback is subject to acceptance by ITRIPL. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

TRENT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) and 50(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 29th April 2024 inter alia to consider the following: Approve the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 Recommendation of dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed herewith copies of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a dividend of 320% i.e., Rs.320/- per equity share of Re.1/- each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. Audited Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulations 30, 33(3) and 52(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed copies of the Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March 2024, as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th April 2024 together with Audit Reports with unmodified opinion issued by Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. A declaration from the Company is also attached herewith. Dividend: The Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a Dividend of 320% i.e., Rs. 3.20/- per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Dividend, if approved, shall be paid on or after the second day from the conclusion of the 72nd Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Finance Act, 2020, with effect from 1st April 2020, dividend income is taxable in the hands of shareholders. In view of the same, email communication has been sent to all shareholders having their email address registered with the Company / Depositories explaining the process on withholding tax from dividends at prescribed rates, as may be applicable, along with necessary annexures, copy of the same is enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 29th April 2024, approved the re-appointment of Mr. Palaniswamy Venkatesalu designated as the Managing Director of the Company, for a period of five years with effect from 6th October 2024 to 5th October 2029, subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Mar 2024 14 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committe, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., 14th March 2024, approved the appointment of Ms. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) with effect from 1st April 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024