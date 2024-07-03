Trent Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,375.11
8,242.02
8,242.02
2,592.96
3,485.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,375.11
8,242.02
8,242.02
2,592.96
3,485.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
988.91
344.33
344.33
201.6
149.43
Total Income
13,364.02
8,586.35
8,586.35
2,794.56
3,635.41
Total Expenditure
10,452.98
7,171.37
7,171.37
2,493.43
2,977.38
PBIDT
2,911.04
1,414.98
1,414.98
301.13
658.03
Interest
319.1
369.22
369.22
248.65
245.8
PBDT
2,591.94
1,045.76
1,045.76
52.48
412.23
Depreciation
671.11
493.69
493.69
257.3
247.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
343.37
170.27
170.27
-7.72
61.62
Deferred Tax
100
-11.83
-11.83
-15.97
-2.62
Reported Profit After Tax
1,477.46
393.63
393.63
-181.13
105.98
Minority Interest After NP
-9.34
-51
-51
-34.96
-16.87
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,486.8
444.63
444.63
-146.17
122.85
Extra-ordinary Items
443.1
-2.07
-2.07
-1.01
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,043.7
446.7
446.7
-145.16
122.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.82
12.51
12.51
-4.11
3.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
320
220
170
60
100
Equity
35.55
35.55
35.55
35.55
35.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.52
17.16
17.16
11.61
18.87
PBDTM(%)
20.94
12.68
12.68
2.02
11.82
PATM(%)
11.93
4.77
4.77
-6.98
3.04
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
With this appointment, Noel Tata becomes the eleventh chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.Read More
