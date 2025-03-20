Trent unit to pick up 100% stake in TSSL for ₹166.36 Crore

Tata Group’s retail unit, Trent Limited, informed the bourses that its subsidiary Booker India Limited has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% stake in THPL Support Services Limited (TSSL) from Trent Hypermarket private Limited (THPL).

The acquisition emphasises on reorganising and consolidating related businesses within the group. The total value of acquisition is ₹166.36 Crore.

TSSL was incorporated in June 1992, and is engaged in the warehousing and related services sector. The company logged a turnover of ₹42.35 Crore as of March 31, 2024.

The said transaction is categorised as a related-party transaction, and has been conducted on an arm’s-length basis, said the company. The deal has no direct interest from the promoter group, apart from their indirect shareholding.

The company expects to complete the transaction on or before March 31, 2025. This transaction is expected to bolster Booker India’s logistics, and supply chain operations.

The company stated that revenue from operations witnessed a growth of about 35% to ₹4,680 Crore against the previous corresponding period. Retail business reported a net profit of ₹496.10 Crore at the end of December 2024 quarter. Company’s EBITDA stood at ₹840 Crore, up by 34% on a year-on-year basis.

