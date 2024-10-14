Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
73.47
-25.61
61.57
19.03
Op profit growth
233.83
-68.39
170.38
60.04
EBIT growth
277.16
-73.66
148.96
30.34
Net profit growth
-172.4
-219.05
41.17
2.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.75
6.62
15.6
9.32
EBIT margin
9.74
4.48
12.65
8.21
Net profit margin
2.35
-5.63
3.52
4.03
RoCE
6.25
2.53
16.66
8.81
RoNW
1.13
-1.55
1.54
1.38
RoA
0.37
-0.79
1.15
1.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.97
-5.1
2.98
2.62
Dividend per share
1.7
0.6
1
1.15
Cash EPS
-5.76
-11.34
-3.5
1.24
Book value per share
66.5
65.06
67.16
48
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,315.87
-147.35
160.8
132.11
P/CEPS
-221.34
-66.21
-136.87
277.58
P/B
19.19
11.54
7.13
7.21
EV/EBIDTA
66.76
79.24
25.08
53.25
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-57.38
-17.88
-30.19
-40.65
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1.58
2.66
1.68
1.77
Inventory days
52.59
72.93
49.87
54.99
Creditor days
-32.66
-45.46
-34.34
-39.04
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.43
-0.46
-1.79
-5.79
Net debt / equity
1.96
1.24
0.09
0.22
Net debt / op. profit
8.08
16.76
0.43
1.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.16
-59.16
-53.98
-47.81
Employee costs
-8.86
-11.64
-10.28
-10.68
Other costs
-23.2
-22.56
-20.13
-32.18
Trent also introduced its own lab-grown diamond (LGD) brand 'Pome' at select Westside stores last week, resulting in a 12% increase in stock.Read More
With this appointment, Noel Tata becomes the eleventh chairman of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the sixth chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust.Read More
