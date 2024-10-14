The Seventy-Second AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 12th June 2024. The Company has fixed the Record Date as Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 for payment of dividend, subject to approval of shareholders at the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Notice of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company which is being dispatched to the shareholders of the Company through permitted modes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, i.e., 12th June 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Voting Results of the businesses transacted at the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 12th June 2024. Also enclosed is the Consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer on remote e -voting conducted prior to and during the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.06.2024)