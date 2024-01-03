Table of Content
As a business owner, you may find yourself needing a loan to stabilise the ebbs and flows of cash entering and exiting your company. We offer quick access to financing, which might assist you in maintaining the operations of your company.
A business loan can be used to develop the business, buy new equipment, renovate an existing one, or raise the working capital. Various Lenders offers loans starting at Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 2 crores.
To be eligible for the loan, the professional must meet the necessary qualifications and skills. Physicians, engineers, chartered accountants, and management consultants must also present verification of their credentials.
The business’s net yearly income must be greater than Rs1.5 lakhs in order to qualify for loans up to Rs15 lakhs. The business’s net yearly income must be greater than Rs3 lakh to qualify for loans beyond Rs15 lakh.
To satisfy the basic requirements of the potential lender, the company must have the profit and loss statements.
Some other criteria which the borrowers need to meet, these could vary depending on the lender:
The documents required for a business loan are:
Passport, Voter ID, Aadhar Card (Any 1)
Certified bank statements of the applicant for the past 6 months
Depending on suitability of either option, the loan may be repaid with EMIs or biweekly payments.
With the National Automated Clearing House (NACH), an automated and recurring payment system, these EMIs may be paid. Your account will be automatically debited for the amount at the intervals you specify.
Usually, a processing fee of 2 to 3% of the loan amount will be charged for the business loan. Repayment tenures vary from one month to three years depending on the lender. There are two different payment options: biweekly and monthly.
Formula used to calculate EMI on Business loans: EMI = Principal x r x (1+r)n/(1+r)n-1 Here, r is rate of interest calculated on a monthly basis and n is loan tenure
