United Spirits Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
145
145
145.5
145.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,818
5,799
4,746.8
3,981.5
Net Worth
6,963
5,944
4,892.3
4,126.8
Minority Interest
Debt
240
183
605.4
713.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
75
42
33.4
62.9
Total Liabilities
7,278
6,169
5,531.1
4,903.1
Fixed Assets
1,282
1,290
1,582.3
1,387.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
823
462
439
202.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
252
199
176.2
234
Networking Capital
3,712
3,369
3,300.8
3,024.4
Inventories
2,063
2,230
2,164.3
1,981
Inventory Days
84.2
91.65
Sundry Debtors
2,763
2,383
2,302.1
2,160.1
Debtor Days
89.56
99.93
Other Current Assets
2,425
2,200
2,059.4
2,184.3
Sundry Creditors
-1,847
-1,758
-1,551.6
-1,406.5
Creditor Days
60.36
65.07
Other Current Liabilities
-1,692
-1,686
-1,673.4
-1,894.5
Cash
1,209
849
32.8
55.3
Total Assets
7,278
6,169
5,531.1
4,903.1
