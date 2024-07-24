iifl-logo-icon 1
United Spirits Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,630.05
(-0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:09:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,381.7

7,889.2

9,090.9

8,170.1

yoy growth (%)

18.91

-13.21

11.27

-4.41

Raw materials

-5,290.4

-4,468.2

-5,022

-4,289.1

As % of sales

56.39

56.63

55.24

52.49

Employee costs

-633.5

-540.4

-514.3

-660.1

As % of sales

6.75

6.84

5.65

8.07

Other costs

-1,947.1

-1,892.9

-2,048.5

-2,199.4

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.75

23.99

22.53

26.92

Operating profit

1,510.7

987.7

1,506.1

1,021.5

OPM

16.1

12.51

16.56

12.5

Depreciation

-254.2

-249.3

-227.5

-135.1

Interest expense

-64.9

-165.8

-190.7

-261.1

Other income

41.5

47.8

45.5

206

Profit before tax

1,233.1

620.4

1,133.4

831.3

Taxes

-254.2

-158.7

-430

-278.6

Tax rate

-20.61

-25.58

-37.93

-33.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

978.9

461.7

703.39

552.7

Exceptional items

-209.1

-151.4

1.3

9

Net profit

769.8

310.3

704.7

561.7

yoy growth (%)

148.08

-55.96

25.45

230.6

NPM

8.2

3.93

7.75

6.87

United Spirits : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

