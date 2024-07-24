Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,381.7
7,889.2
9,090.9
8,170.1
yoy growth (%)
18.91
-13.21
11.27
-4.41
Raw materials
-5,290.4
-4,468.2
-5,022
-4,289.1
As % of sales
56.39
56.63
55.24
52.49
Employee costs
-633.5
-540.4
-514.3
-660.1
As % of sales
6.75
6.84
5.65
8.07
Other costs
-1,947.1
-1,892.9
-2,048.5
-2,199.4
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.75
23.99
22.53
26.92
Operating profit
1,510.7
987.7
1,506.1
1,021.5
OPM
16.1
12.51
16.56
12.5
Depreciation
-254.2
-249.3
-227.5
-135.1
Interest expense
-64.9
-165.8
-190.7
-261.1
Other income
41.5
47.8
45.5
206
Profit before tax
1,233.1
620.4
1,133.4
831.3
Taxes
-254.2
-158.7
-430
-278.6
Tax rate
-20.61
-25.58
-37.93
-33.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
978.9
461.7
703.39
552.7
Exceptional items
-209.1
-151.4
1.3
9
Net profit
769.8
310.3
704.7
561.7
yoy growth (%)
148.08
-55.96
25.45
230.6
NPM
8.2
3.93
7.75
6.87
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.Read More
Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.Read More
