United Spirits Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26,018
27,815.4
31,061.8
27,418.5
28,823.7
Excise Duty
14,697
17,203.8
21,349.4
19,287.2
19,498.3
Net Sales
11,321
10,611.6
9,712.4
8,131.3
9,325.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
225
249.5
35.5
39.6
88.6
Total Income
11,546
10,861.1
9,747.9
8,170.9
9,414
Total Expenditure
9,338
9,196.1
8,269.5
7,144.2
7,756.4
PBIDT
2,208
1,665
1,478.4
1,026.7
1,657.6
Interest
76
103.9
88
187.6
212
PBDT
2,132
1,561.1
1,390.4
839.1
1,445.6
Depreciation
275
282.5
303.8
299.1
285.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
440
165.5
234.6
173.3
402.4
Deferred Tax
9
-12.7
41.4
4.6
137.3
Reported Profit After Tax
1,408
1,125.8
810.6
362.1
620.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
-10.5
-18
-21.5
-38.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,408
1,136.3
828.6
383.6
658.9
Extra-ordinary Items
-12.89
153.57
-123.24
-43.12
35.62
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,420.89
982.73
951.84
426.72
623.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
19.83
16.01
11.68
5.41
9.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
450
0
0
0
0
Equity
145
145.5
145.3
145.3
145.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.5
15.69
15.22
12.62
17.77
PBDTM(%)
18.83
14.71
14.31
10.31
15.5
PATM(%)
12.43
10.6
8.34
4.45
6.65
