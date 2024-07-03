United Spirits Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
6,672
6,238
6,511
6,962
6,737
Excise Duty
3,828
3,477
3,728
3,959.9
3,868
Net Sales
2,844
2,761
2,783
3,002.1
2,869
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54
35
111
52.1
71
Total Income
2,898
2,796
2,894
3,054.2
2,940
Total Expenditure
2,344
2,049
2,480
2,515.7
2,401
PBIDT
554
747
414
538.5
539
Interest
25
22
29
16.4
27
PBDT
529
725
385
522.1
512
Depreciation
69
72
73
62.8
66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
111
171
106
114.6
98
Deferred Tax
8
-3
-35
-5.5
9
Reported Profit After Tax
341
485
241
350.2
339
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
341
485
241
350.2
339
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-20.47
0
23.56
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
341
485
261.47
350.2
315.44
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.8
6.83
3.4
4.93
4.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
250
0
200
Equity
145
145
145
145.5
145
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.47
27.05
14.87
17.93
18.78
PBDTM(%)
18.6
26.25
13.83
17.39
17.84
PATM(%)
11.99
17.56
8.65
11.66
11.81
