United Spirits Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

6,672

6,238

6,511

6,962

6,737

Excise Duty

3,828

3,477

3,728

3,959.9

3,868

Net Sales

2,844

2,761

2,783

3,002.1

2,869

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54

35

111

52.1

71

Total Income

2,898

2,796

2,894

3,054.2

2,940

Total Expenditure

2,344

2,049

2,480

2,515.7

2,401

PBIDT

554

747

414

538.5

539

Interest

25

22

29

16.4

27

PBDT

529

725

385

522.1

512

Depreciation

69

72

73

62.8

66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

111

171

106

114.6

98

Deferred Tax

8

-3

-35

-5.5

9

Reported Profit After Tax

341

485

241

350.2

339

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

341

485

241

350.2

339

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-20.47

0

23.56

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

341

485

261.47

350.2

315.44

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.8

6.83

3.4

4.93

4.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

250

0

200

Equity

145

145

145

145.5

145

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.47

27.05

14.87

17.93

18.78

PBDTM(%)

18.6

26.25

13.83

17.39

17.84

PATM(%)

11.99

17.56

8.65

11.66

11.81

United Spirits: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

