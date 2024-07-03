iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Spirits Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1,576.5
(-3.06%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19,506.9

22,023.8

23,294.5

19,740.4

22,404.7

Excise Duty

10,969.6

13,915

16,117.8

13,839.5

15,069.8

Net Sales

8,537.3

8,108.8

7,176.7

5,900.9

7,334.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

127.5

249.5

11.7

35

14.1

Total Income

8,664.8

8,358.3

7,188.4

5,935.9

7,349

Total Expenditure

6,871.6

6,928.4

6,045.2

5,300.6

6,012.9

PBIDT

1,793.2

1,429.9

1,143.2

635.3

1,336.1

Interest

46.9

67.9

71.5

154.2

159.1

PBDT

1,746.3

1,362

1,071.7

481.1

1,177

Depreciation

202.4

213.7

226.4

222.1

200.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

334.2

129.3

184.3

113.5

269.1

Deferred Tax

43.5

-4

29

-13.3

136.4

Reported Profit After Tax

1,166.2

1,023

632

158.8

571.3

Minority Interest After NP

0

-10.5

-14.9

-16.1

-29.2

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,166.2

1,033.5

646.9

174.9

600.5

Extra-ordinary Items

10.27

172.51

-33.5

-30.79

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,155.93

860.99

680.4

205.69

600.5

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.42

14.55

9.12

2.47

8.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

200

0

0

0

0

Equity

145.5

145.5

145.3

145.3

145.3

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21

17.63

15.92

10.76

18.21

PBDTM(%)

20.45

16.79

14.93

8.15

16.04

PATM(%)

13.66

12.61

8.8

2.69

7.78

United Spirits: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Spirits Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.