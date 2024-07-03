United Spirits Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19,506.9
22,023.8
23,294.5
19,740.4
22,404.7
Excise Duty
10,969.6
13,915
16,117.8
13,839.5
15,069.8
Net Sales
8,537.3
8,108.8
7,176.7
5,900.9
7,334.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
127.5
249.5
11.7
35
14.1
Total Income
8,664.8
8,358.3
7,188.4
5,935.9
7,349
Total Expenditure
6,871.6
6,928.4
6,045.2
5,300.6
6,012.9
PBIDT
1,793.2
1,429.9
1,143.2
635.3
1,336.1
Interest
46.9
67.9
71.5
154.2
159.1
PBDT
1,746.3
1,362
1,071.7
481.1
1,177
Depreciation
202.4
213.7
226.4
222.1
200.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
334.2
129.3
184.3
113.5
269.1
Deferred Tax
43.5
-4
29
-13.3
136.4
Reported Profit After Tax
1,166.2
1,023
632
158.8
571.3
Minority Interest After NP
0
-10.5
-14.9
-16.1
-29.2
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,166.2
1,033.5
646.9
174.9
600.5
Extra-ordinary Items
10.27
172.51
-33.5
-30.79
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,155.93
860.99
680.4
205.69
600.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.42
14.55
9.12
2.47
8.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
200
0
0
0
0
Equity
145.5
145.5
145.3
145.3
145.3
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21
17.63
15.92
10.76
18.21
PBDTM(%)
20.45
16.79
14.93
8.15
16.04
PATM(%)
13.66
12.61
8.8
2.69
7.78
