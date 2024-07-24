Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

The Board of directors at its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the succession plan of MD & CEO. Please find enclosed Announcement under Regulation 30 in this regard.

Board Meeting 23 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 3 May 2024

UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for considering and approving the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share (face value Rs. 2 each) for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

The board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today has inter-alia approved the investment is Pistola by subscribing to CCPS and equity shares equivalent to 15% of its issued and paid up capital on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate consideration on INR 5.65 crore

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024