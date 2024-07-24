iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Spirits Ltd Board Meeting

1,410.9
(0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

United Spirits CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
The Board of directors at its meeting held today has inter-alia approved the succession plan of MD & CEO. Please find enclosed Announcement under Regulation 30 in this regard.
Board Meeting23 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20243 May 2024
UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for considering and approving the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share (face value Rs. 2 each) for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
The board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today has inter-alia approved the investment is Pistola by subscribing to CCPS and equity shares equivalent to 15% of its issued and paid up capital on a fully diluted basis for an aggregate consideration on INR 5.65 crore
Board Meeting23 Jan 202410 Jan 2024
UNITED SPIRITS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

United Spirits: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More
United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

United Spirits Q1 profit rises 1.7% to ₹485 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Consolidated revenue from operations for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹6,238 Crore, up from ₹5,808 Crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Spirits Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.