|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|5
|250
|Final
|Board recommended final dividend of Rs. 5 per equity share (face value Rs. 2 each) for the FY 2023-24 Record date for the purpose of determining entitlement of shareholders to pay final dividend has been fixed as Friday, 12th July 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
