Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,898.94
2,286.36
1,965.49
1,853.51
yoy growth (%)
-16.94
16.32
6.04
-6.32
Raw materials
-578.56
-691.7
-670.94
-538.99
As % of sales
30.46
30.25
34.13
29.07
Employee costs
-205.14
-217.59
-199.67
-211.14
As % of sales
10.8
9.51
10.15
11.39
Other costs
-1,086.01
-1,133.78
-985.33
-919.15
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.19
49.58
50.13
49.58
Operating profit
29.22
243.29
109.53
184.21
OPM
1.53
10.64
5.57
9.93
Depreciation
-134.46
-148.46
-160.93
-174.86
Interest expense
-210.48
-233.16
-251.85
-237.99
Other income
11.57
35.22
5.1
6.94
Profit before tax
-304.14
-103.11
-298.15
-221.7
Taxes
0
0.08
3.63
0
Tax rate
0
-0.07
-1.22
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-304.14
-103.03
-294.51
-221.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
94.59
Net profit
-304.14
-103.03
-294.51
-127.11
yoy growth (%)
195.19
-65.01
131.69
-30.27
NPM
-16.01
-4.5
-14.98
-6.85
