Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.06
(2.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:34:31 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,898.94

2,286.36

1,965.49

1,853.51

yoy growth (%)

-16.94

16.32

6.04

-6.32

Raw materials

-578.56

-691.7

-670.94

-538.99

As % of sales

30.46

30.25

34.13

29.07

Employee costs

-205.14

-217.59

-199.67

-211.14

As % of sales

10.8

9.51

10.15

11.39

Other costs

-1,086.01

-1,133.78

-985.33

-919.15

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.19

49.58

50.13

49.58

Operating profit

29.22

243.29

109.53

184.21

OPM

1.53

10.64

5.57

9.93

Depreciation

-134.46

-148.46

-160.93

-174.86

Interest expense

-210.48

-233.16

-251.85

-237.99

Other income

11.57

35.22

5.1

6.94

Profit before tax

-304.14

-103.11

-298.15

-221.7

Taxes

0

0.08

3.63

0

Tax rate

0

-0.07

-1.22

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-304.14

-103.03

-294.51

-221.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

94.59

Net profit

-304.14

-103.03

-294.51

-127.11

yoy growth (%)

195.19

-65.01

131.69

-30.27

NPM

-16.01

-4.5

-14.98

-6.85

