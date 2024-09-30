|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith the summary of the Proceedings of the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Intimation under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report in connection with the 78th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
