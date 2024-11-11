Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 kindly be informed that a meeting of the Resolution Professional and the Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 11th day of November 2024 through Video Conferencing facility inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and with reference to our notice dated 25th September 2024 of Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from 1st October 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to 13th November 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 kindly be informed that a meeting of the Resolution Professional and the Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th day of August 2024 through Video Conferencing facility inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct framed pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended) and with reference to our notice dated 25th June 2024 of Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company was closed from 1st July 2024 and shall remain closed till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results i.e. up to 16th August 2024 (both days inclusive). Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 This is to inform you that the Directors of the Company at their meeting held with the Resolution Professional on 14th August, 2024, inter-alia, upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Company, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The copy of the approved Results, along with the Limited Review Report of the Joint Statutory Auditors are enclosed herewith for your information and records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Intimation Under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 - Appointment of Mr. Neeraj Kumar Sureka (DIN: 02231914) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 20th June 2024.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

HINDUSTHAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Meeting of the Resolution Professional and Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th Day of May 2024 through Video Conferencing facility inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. This is to inform you that the Directors of the Company at their meeting held with the Resolution Professional on 28th May, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following matters: o The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. o The Appointment of Shri Babulal Patni, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25. The meeting commenced at 2:30 P.M. and concluded at 6.05 P.M. Read less.. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024