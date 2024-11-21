Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹130.1
Prev. Close₹131.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹227.41
Day's High₹130.1
Day's Low₹128
52 Week's High₹147.7
52 Week's Low₹120.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)226.32
P/E26.7
EPS4.92
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
11.88
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
4.43
2.87
1.9
Net Worth
16.31
7.62
6.65
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anita Agarwal
Executive Director
Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Uma Shankar Agarwal
Independent Director
Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani
Independent Director
Shalini Sharma
Independent Director
Ravi Torani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Jadoun
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd
Summary
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd was incorporated as Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited to Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited and had received Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.From incorporation date till 2015, the Company was under the process of setting up its factory unit. From 2016 onwards, it started their 1st factory unit and the 2nd manufacturing unit started in 2022. Within the factory unit 1, float glass is simply converted into toughened glass and within factory unit 2, toughened glass is then converted into other variety of value added toughened glasses. These products fall under industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with a variety of applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings.The Company is in the business of manufacturing toughened glass. Their product consists of toughened value addition glasses which are of various thickness and sizes. The toughened value addition glasses are obtained after processing the float glass. After processing the toughened glass, variety of glasses are further obtained such as clear toughened glass, laminated toughen
Read More
The Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is ₹226.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is 26.7 and 2.94 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is ₹120.5 and ₹147.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -9.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.