Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd Share Price

128.05
(-2.51%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:50 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.1
  • Day's High130.1
  • 52 Wk High147.7
  • Prev. Close131.35
  • Day's Low128
  • 52 Wk Low 120.5
  • Turnover (lac)227.41
  • P/E26.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)226.32
  • Div. Yield0
Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

130.1

Prev. Close

131.35

Turnover(Lac.)

227.41

Day's High

130.1

Day's Low

128

52 Week's High

147.7

52 Week's Low

120.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

226.32

P/E

26.7

EPS

4.92

Divi. Yield

0

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd Corporate Action

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.16%

Non-Promoter- 4.83%

Institutions: 4.83%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

11.88

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

4.43

2.87

1.9

Net Worth

16.31

7.62

6.65

Minority Interest

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anita Agarwal

Executive Director

Mahesh Kumar Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Uma Shankar Agarwal

Independent Director

Nitin Ghanshyam Hotchandani

Independent Director

Shalini Sharma

Independent Director

Ravi Torani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Jadoun

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd

Summary

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd was incorporated as Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited to Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited and had received Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.From incorporation date till 2015, the Company was under the process of setting up its factory unit. From 2016 onwards, it started their 1st factory unit and the 2nd manufacturing unit started in 2022. Within the factory unit 1, float glass is simply converted into toughened glass and within factory unit 2, toughened glass is then converted into other variety of value added toughened glasses. These products fall under industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with a variety of applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings.The Company is in the business of manufacturing toughened glass. Their product consists of toughened value addition glasses which are of various thickness and sizes. The toughened value addition glasses are obtained after processing the float glass. After processing the toughened glass, variety of glasses are further obtained such as clear toughened glass, laminated toughen
Company FAQs

What is the Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd share price today?

The Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is ₹226.32 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is 26.7 and 2.94 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is ₹120.5 and ₹147.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd?

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -9.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.94 %
Institutions - 15.51 %
Public - 20.55 %

