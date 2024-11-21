Summary

Agarwal Toughened Glass India Ltd was incorporated as Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated October 30, 2009, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Agarwal Toughened Glass India Private Limited to Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited and had received Certificate of Incorporation dated March 06, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Jaipur, Rajasthan.From incorporation date till 2015, the Company was under the process of setting up its factory unit. From 2016 onwards, it started their 1st factory unit and the 2nd manufacturing unit started in 2022. Within the factory unit 1, float glass is simply converted into toughened glass and within factory unit 2, toughened glass is then converted into other variety of value added toughened glasses. These products fall under industries including construction, automotive, and industrial sectors, with a variety of applications such as exterior and interior spaces of residential and commercial buildings.The Company is in the business of manufacturing toughened glass. Their product consists of toughened value addition glasses which are of various thickness and sizes. The toughened value addition glasses are obtained after processing the float glass. After processing the toughened glass, variety of glasses are further obtained such as clear toughened glass, laminated toughen

Read More