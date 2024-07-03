SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹320.2
Prev. Close₹323.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹148.27
Day's High₹322.55
Day's Low₹310.1
52 Week's High₹387.9
52 Week's Low₹290.4
Book Value₹81.01
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,465.42
P/E31.08
EPS10.41
Divi. Yield3.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
829.33
752.75
718.29
643.56
Net Worth
851.53
774.95
740.49
665.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
211.27
270.01
259.29
235.24
yoy growth (%)
-21.75
4.13
10.22
-5.63
Raw materials
-56.99
-42.67
-47.98
-51.11
As % of sales
26.97
15.8
18.5
21.73
Employee costs
-40.13
-48.56
-37.8
-34.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.98
104.64
105.46
85.99
Depreciation
-12.23
-15.96
-13.78
-12.44
Tax paid
-14.41
-20.37
-32.02
-23.8
Working capital
-40.12
24.62
-2.44
11.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.75
4.13
10.22
-5.63
Op profit growth
-34.55
-2.15
21.52
1.68
EBIT growth
-38.94
-1
21.71
10.68
Net profit growth
-41.17
14.74
18.09
5.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Arun Churiwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajiv Gujral
Executive Director
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Santanu Ray
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suparna Chakrabortti
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subir Bose
Summary
La Opala RG Limited was incorporated in June 11th, 1987. Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, the Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of life style product in the glassware segment. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. The Companys combined production capacity across three manufacturingunits in Sitarganj and Madhupur is 36,000 MTPA.La Opala went public in Feb.95 with an issue of 8.50 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 340 lac, and the proceeds were used by financing project with Doosan Glass, South Korea, to gain the exclusive right to use the technical know-how, information, and data for the manufacture and sale of crystal ware in India and abroad. The companys products are exported to the East Asian and African countries.The company made a diversification in the field of glass tableware by producing 24% PbO(lead oxide) lead crystalware at Madhupur, Bihar. In Mar.96 the company commenced commercial production of Crystalware project with the installed capacity of 540 tpa.The merger of Radha Glass & Industries Ltd, with the company was successfully concluded with effect from 1st January 1999 following which company was renamed as La Opala RG Limited. In 1999-2000, for the first time in Indian tableware industry, the companys exclusive showroom was opened in Kolkata, which has been highly acclaimed by its customers.In 2003-04, the Company launched Celebration range with new design, w
Read More
The La Opala RG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of La Opala RG Ltd is ₹3465.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of La Opala RG Ltd is 31.08 and 4.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a La Opala RG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of La Opala RG Ltd is ₹290.4 and ₹387.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
La Opala RG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.49%, 3 Years at -9.05%, 1 Year at -8.16%, 6 Month at -3.47%, 3 Month at -5.61% and 1 Month at -6.20%.
