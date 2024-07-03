iifl-logo-icon 1
La Opala RG Ltd Share Price

312.2
(-3.63%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:14:52 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open320.2
  • Day's High322.55
  • 52 Wk High387.9
  • Prev. Close323.95
  • Day's Low310.1
  • 52 Wk Low 290.4
  • Turnover (lac)148.27
  • P/E31.08
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value81.01
  • EPS10.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,465.42
  • Div. Yield3.09
No Records Found

La Opala RG Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

320.2

Prev. Close

323.95

Turnover(Lac.)

148.27

Day's High

322.55

Day's Low

310.1

52 Week's High

387.9

52 Week's Low

290.4

Book Value

81.01

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,465.42

P/E

31.08

EPS

10.41

Divi. Yield

3.09

La Opala RG Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

La Opala RG Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

La Opala RG Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.64%

Non-Promoter- 21.15%

Institutions: 21.15%

Non-Institutions: 13.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

La Opala RG Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

829.33

752.75

718.29

643.56

Net Worth

851.53

774.95

740.49

665.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

211.27

270.01

259.29

235.24

yoy growth (%)

-21.75

4.13

10.22

-5.63

Raw materials

-56.99

-42.67

-47.98

-51.11

As % of sales

26.97

15.8

18.5

21.73

Employee costs

-40.13

-48.56

-37.8

-34.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.98

104.64

105.46

85.99

Depreciation

-12.23

-15.96

-13.78

-12.44

Tax paid

-14.41

-20.37

-32.02

-23.8

Working capital

-40.12

24.62

-2.44

11.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.75

4.13

10.22

-5.63

Op profit growth

-34.55

-2.15

21.52

1.68

EBIT growth

-38.94

-1

21.71

10.68

Net profit growth

-41.17

14.74

18.09

5.91

No Record Found

La Opala RG Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT La Opala RG Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Sushil Jhunjhunwala

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Ajit Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Arun Churiwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajiv Gujral

Executive Director

Nidhi Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Santanu Ray

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suparna Chakrabortti

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subir Bose

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by La Opala RG Ltd

Summary

La Opala RG Limited was incorporated in June 11th, 1987. Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, the Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of life style product in the glassware segment. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. The Companys combined production capacity across three manufacturingunits in Sitarganj and Madhupur is 36,000 MTPA.La Opala went public in Feb.95 with an issue of 8.50 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 340 lac, and the proceeds were used by financing project with Doosan Glass, South Korea, to gain the exclusive right to use the technical know-how, information, and data for the manufacture and sale of crystal ware in India and abroad. The companys products are exported to the East Asian and African countries.The company made a diversification in the field of glass tableware by producing 24% PbO(lead oxide) lead crystalware at Madhupur, Bihar. In Mar.96 the company commenced commercial production of Crystalware project with the installed capacity of 540 tpa.The merger of Radha Glass & Industries Ltd, with the company was successfully concluded with effect from 1st January 1999 following which company was renamed as La Opala RG Limited. In 1999-2000, for the first time in Indian tableware industry, the companys exclusive showroom was opened in Kolkata, which has been highly acclaimed by its customers.In 2003-04, the Company launched Celebration range with new design, w
Company FAQs

What is the La Opala RG Ltd share price today?

The La Opala RG Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹312.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of La Opala RG Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of La Opala RG Ltd is ₹3465.42 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of La Opala RG Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of La Opala RG Ltd is 31.08 and 4.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of La Opala RG Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a La Opala RG Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of La Opala RG Ltd is ₹290.4 and ₹387.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of La Opala RG Ltd?

La Opala RG Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.49%, 3 Years at -9.05%, 1 Year at -8.16%, 6 Month at -3.47%, 3 Month at -5.61% and 1 Month at -6.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of La Opala RG Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of La Opala RG Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.64 %
Institutions - 21.16 %
Public - 13.20 %

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
