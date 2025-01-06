iifl-logo-icon 1
La Opala RG Ltd Cash Flow Statement

313.5
(-3.23%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR La Opala RG Ltd

La Opala RG FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

63.98

104.64

105.46

85.99

Depreciation

-12.23

-15.96

-13.78

-12.44

Tax paid

-14.41

-20.37

-32.02

-23.8

Working capital

-40.12

24.62

-2.44

11.48

Other operating items

Operating

-2.77

92.92

57.21

61.22

Capital expenditure

-5.46

20.66

35.58

10.64

Free cash flow

-8.23

113.58

92.79

71.86

Equity raised

1,116.88

920.03

854.97

593.55

Investing

120.91

-21.16

56.89

209.07

Financing

-2.75

1.57

3.73

-5.96

Dividends paid

0

0

12.21

11.1

Net in cash

1,226.8

1,014.02

1,020.59

879.62

