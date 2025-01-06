La Opala RG Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
63.98
104.64
105.46
85.99
Depreciation
-12.23
-15.96
-13.78
-12.44
Tax paid
-14.41
-20.37
-32.02
-23.8
Working capital
-40.12
24.62
-2.44
11.48
Other operating items
Operating
-2.77
92.92
57.21
61.22
Capital expenditure
-5.46
20.66
35.58
10.64
Free cash flow
-8.23
113.58
92.79
71.86
Equity raised
1,116.88
920.03
854.97
593.55
Investing
120.91
-21.16
56.89
209.07
Financing
-2.75
1.57
3.73
-5.96
Dividends paid
0
0
12.21
11.1
Net in cash
1,226.8
1,014.02
1,020.59
879.62
No Record Found
