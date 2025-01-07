Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
211.27
270.01
259.29
235.24
yoy growth (%)
-21.75
4.13
10.22
-5.63
Raw materials
-56.99
-42.67
-47.98
-51.11
As % of sales
26.97
15.8
18.5
21.73
Employee costs
-40.13
-48.56
-37.8
-34.34
As % of sales
18.99
17.98
14.58
14.59
Other costs
-45.75
-74.27
-66.7
-61.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.65
27.5
25.72
26.31
Operating profit
68.39
104.5
106.79
87.88
OPM
32.37
38.7
41.18
37.35
Depreciation
-12.23
-15.96
-13.78
-12.44
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.57
-0.83
-1.33
Other income
8.07
16.69
13.27
11.88
Profit before tax
63.98
104.64
105.46
85.99
Taxes
-14.41
-20.37
-32.02
-23.8
Tax rate
-22.52
-19.47
-30.36
-27.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.57
84.26
73.43
62.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.57
84.26
73.43
62.18
yoy growth (%)
-41.17
14.74
18.09
5.91
NPM
23.46
31.2
28.32
26.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.