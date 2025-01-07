iifl-logo-icon 1
La Opala RG Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

316
(0.80%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

211.27

270.01

259.29

235.24

yoy growth (%)

-21.75

4.13

10.22

-5.63

Raw materials

-56.99

-42.67

-47.98

-51.11

As % of sales

26.97

15.8

18.5

21.73

Employee costs

-40.13

-48.56

-37.8

-34.34

As % of sales

18.99

17.98

14.58

14.59

Other costs

-45.75

-74.27

-66.7

-61.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.65

27.5

25.72

26.31

Operating profit

68.39

104.5

106.79

87.88

OPM

32.37

38.7

41.18

37.35

Depreciation

-12.23

-15.96

-13.78

-12.44

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.57

-0.83

-1.33

Other income

8.07

16.69

13.27

11.88

Profit before tax

63.98

104.64

105.46

85.99

Taxes

-14.41

-20.37

-32.02

-23.8

Tax rate

-22.52

-19.47

-30.36

-27.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.57

84.26

73.43

62.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.57

84.26

73.43

62.18

yoy growth (%)

-41.17

14.74

18.09

5.91

NPM

23.46

31.2

28.32

26.43

