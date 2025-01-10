La Opala RG Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
829.33
752.75
718.29
643.56
Net Worth
851.53
774.95
740.49
665.76
Minority Interest
Debt
9.28
12.74
14.53
1.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
36.81
47.56
32.81
27.39
Total Liabilities
897.62
835.25
787.83
694.75
Fixed Assets
202.62
217.61
227.67
194.97
Intangible Assets
Investments
588.11
553.76
535.1
461.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.34
1.98
0.26
Networking Capital
106.28
59.06
18.66
34.01
Inventories
100.34
75.71
36.56
29.74
Inventory Days
51.37
Sundry Debtors
24.55
36.23
32.44
37.8
Debtor Days
65.3
Other Current Assets
11.05
9.12
10.24
13.72
Sundry Creditors
-9.24
-27.31
-31.09
-24.33
Creditor Days
42.03
Other Current Liabilities
-20.42
-34.69
-29.49
-22.92
Cash
0.59
4.49
4.41
4.35
Total Assets
897.61
835.26
787.82
694.76
