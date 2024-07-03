La Opala RG Ltd Summary

La Opala RG Limited was incorporated in June 11th, 1987. Promoted by Sushil Jhunjhunwala and Ajit Jhunjhunwala, the Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of life style product in the glassware segment. The Kolkata-based company has a wide network of dealers and retailers and a large marketing field force. The Companys combined production capacity across three manufacturingunits in Sitarganj and Madhupur is 36,000 MTPA.La Opala went public in Feb.95 with an issue of 8.50 lac equity shares, aggregating Rs 340 lac, and the proceeds were used by financing project with Doosan Glass, South Korea, to gain the exclusive right to use the technical know-how, information, and data for the manufacture and sale of crystal ware in India and abroad. The companys products are exported to the East Asian and African countries.The company made a diversification in the field of glass tableware by producing 24% PbO(lead oxide) lead crystalware at Madhupur, Bihar. In Mar.96 the company commenced commercial production of Crystalware project with the installed capacity of 540 tpa.The merger of Radha Glass & Industries Ltd, with the company was successfully concluded with effect from 1st January 1999 following which company was renamed as La Opala RG Limited. In 1999-2000, for the first time in Indian tableware industry, the companys exclusive showroom was opened in Kolkata, which has been highly acclaimed by its customers.In 2003-04, the Company launched Celebration range with new design, which received good response from the market. The production capacity of 24% Lead Hand Crafted Crystal has been substantially increased.In 2012, Company completed a major expansion project at Sitargunj, Uttarakhand.In 2018, capacity of the second furnace was increased. It launched the Cosmo Collection, catering to HORECA Segment (Hotels, Restaurants & Caterers).In 2022, the Company launched stylish range of square shapes, known as the Quadra Collection from Diva. It launched 24% lead crystal glassware under the brand name of Solitaire. The Companys greenfield plant situated in Sitarganj, in Uttarakhand, commencedcommercial production.During the period 2022-23, Company commissioned the new Greenfield Project for production of Opal Glassware at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand.