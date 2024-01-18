|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|5
|250
|Final
|Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 10/- (500%) per equity share inclusive of a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share on 11,10,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval by the shareholders at the ensuing 37* Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|5
|250
|Special
|Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 10/- (500%) per equity share inclusive of a special dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share on 11,10,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to the approval by the shareholders at the ensuing 37* Annual General Meeting of the Company.
