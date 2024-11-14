|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|LA OPALA RG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Adoption of new set of MOA & AOA of La Opala RG Limited
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|LA OPALA RG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results in machine readable / searchable pdf format. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|LA OPALA RG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 2. To consider and recommend Dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other matter as the Board of Directors of the Company may decide during the course of the meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024) Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|LA OPALA RG LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Approval of Un-audited Financial Result for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)
