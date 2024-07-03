Summary

Borosil Renewables Limited (Formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) was established in December 14th, 1962 mainly to acquire the undertaking of the Industrial and Engineering Apparatus Company Pvt. Ltd. The name of Company changed from Borosil Glass Works Limited to Borosil Renewables Limited effective from February 11, 2020 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name received from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and Low Iron Solar Glass for application in Photovoltaic panels, Flat plate collectors and Green houses. It manufactures borosilicate tyre neutral and heat-resistant tubing and rods, scientific apparatus, laboratory glassware, etc. Its plants are located in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.In 1963, a technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Corning Glass Works, New York. The company has subsidiary, namely Gujarat Borosil. In 1995-96, the Company has come out with a modernization programme as well as a diversification programme. As part of the modernization programme, it proposes to manufacture borosilicate glass tubings in the Marol plant. As part of its diversification programme, the company has envisaged a new project at its Marai Malai Nagar plant for the manufacture of heat resistant borosilicate opal tableware.The sale of imported consumerware under the brand name Borosil International and Boromoili Rocco have performed well during 2000-2001. Gujarat Borosil Lt

