Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹548.4
Prev. Close₹548.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹261.63
Day's High₹553.8
Day's Low₹537.6
52 Week's High₹669.35
52 Week's Low₹402.8
Book Value₹66.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,019.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.Read More
The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.04
13.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
848.7
864.55
771.85
601.35
Net Worth
861.75
877.6
784.89
614.53
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
644.22
502.27
271.15
357.4
yoy growth (%)
28.26
85.23
-24.13
20.81
Raw materials
-113.8
-107.62
-84.23
-185.19
As % of sales
17.66
21.42
31.06
51.81
Employee costs
-45.31
-34.64
-26.84
-39.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
219.76
152.68
1.27
70.15
Depreciation
-42.44
-42.08
-32.1
-4.95
Tax paid
-53.91
-63.03
-0.82
-23.2
Working capital
-15.11
47.14
0.26
-68.38
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.26
85.23
-24.13
20.81
Op profit growth
23.88
441.66
22.68
-24.63
EBIT growth
38.54
1,922.95
-89.05
2.87
Net profit growth
85
19,697.81
-99.03
1.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1,369.28
894.03
761.69
635.83
577.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
3.16
20.07
Net Sales
1,369.28
894.03
761.69
632.66
556.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
54.54
19.74
39.73
31.96
136.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
P K Kheruka
Whole-time Director
Ashok Jain
Vice Chairman
Shreevar Kheruka
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shalini Kamath
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raj Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
P V Bhide
Independent Non Exe. Director
Asif Syed Ibrahim
Independent Non Exe. Director
Haigreve Khaitan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Vaishnav
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sunil Roongta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Borosil Renewables Ltd
Summary
Borosil Renewables Limited (Formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) was established in December 14th, 1962 mainly to acquire the undertaking of the Industrial and Engineering Apparatus Company Pvt. Ltd. The name of Company changed from Borosil Glass Works Limited to Borosil Renewables Limited effective from February 11, 2020 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name received from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and Low Iron Solar Glass for application in Photovoltaic panels, Flat plate collectors and Green houses. It manufactures borosilicate tyre neutral and heat-resistant tubing and rods, scientific apparatus, laboratory glassware, etc. Its plants are located in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.In 1963, a technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Corning Glass Works, New York. The company has subsidiary, namely Gujarat Borosil. In 1995-96, the Company has come out with a modernization programme as well as a diversification programme. As part of the modernization programme, it proposes to manufacture borosilicate glass tubings in the Marol plant. As part of its diversification programme, the company has envisaged a new project at its Marai Malai Nagar plant for the manufacture of heat resistant borosilicate opal tableware.The sale of imported consumerware under the brand name Borosil International and Boromoili Rocco have performed well during 2000-2001. Gujarat Borosil Lt
Read More
The Borosil Renewables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹537.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd is ₹7019.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Renewables Ltd is 0 and 8.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Renewables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Renewables Ltd is ₹402.8 and ₹669.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Borosil Renewables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.71%, 3 Years at -5.77%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at 6.29%, 3 Month at 14.67% and 1 Month at 15.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.