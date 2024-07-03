iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Borosil Renewables Ltd Share Price

537.6
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open548.4
  • Day's High553.8
  • 52 Wk High669.35
  • Prev. Close548.4
  • Day's Low537.6
  • 52 Wk Low 402.8
  • Turnover (lac)261.63
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value66.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,019.33
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Borosil Renewables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

548.4

Prev. Close

548.4

Turnover(Lac.)

261.63

Day's High

553.8

Day's Low

537.6

52 Week's High

669.35

52 Week's Low

402.8

Book Value

66.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7,019.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Borosil Renewables Ltd Corporate Action

14 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

Borosil Renewables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.

Read More
Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|01:41 PM

The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Borosil Renewables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.59%

Non-Promoter- 4.41%

Institutions: 4.41%

Non-Institutions: 33.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Borosil Renewables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.05

13.05

13.04

13.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

848.7

864.55

771.85

601.35

Net Worth

861.75

877.6

784.89

614.53

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

644.22

502.27

271.15

357.4

yoy growth (%)

28.26

85.23

-24.13

20.81

Raw materials

-113.8

-107.62

-84.23

-185.19

As % of sales

17.66

21.42

31.06

51.81

Employee costs

-45.31

-34.64

-26.84

-39.31

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

219.76

152.68

1.27

70.15

Depreciation

-42.44

-42.08

-32.1

-4.95

Tax paid

-53.91

-63.03

-0.82

-23.2

Working capital

-15.11

47.14

0.26

-68.38

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.26

85.23

-24.13

20.81

Op profit growth

23.88

441.66

22.68

-24.63

EBIT growth

38.54

1,922.95

-89.05

2.87

Net profit growth

85

19,697.81

-99.03

1.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1,369.28

894.03

761.69

635.83

577.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

3.16

20.07

Net Sales

1,369.28

894.03

761.69

632.66

556.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

54.54

19.74

39.73

31.96

136.02

View Annually Results

Borosil Renewables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Borosil Renewables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

P K Kheruka

Whole-time Director

Ashok Jain

Vice Chairman

Shreevar Kheruka

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shalini Kamath

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raj Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

P V Bhide

Independent Non Exe. Director

Asif Syed Ibrahim

Independent Non Exe. Director

Haigreve Khaitan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Vaishnav

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sunil Roongta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Borosil Renewables Ltd

Summary

Borosil Renewables Limited (Formerly known as Borosil Glass Works Limited) was established in December 14th, 1962 mainly to acquire the undertaking of the Industrial and Engineering Apparatus Company Pvt. Ltd. The name of Company changed from Borosil Glass Works Limited to Borosil Renewables Limited effective from February 11, 2020 vide Certificate of Incorporation pursuant to change of name received from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of extra clear patterned glass and Low Iron Solar Glass for application in Photovoltaic panels, Flat plate collectors and Green houses. It manufactures borosilicate tyre neutral and heat-resistant tubing and rods, scientific apparatus, laboratory glassware, etc. Its plants are located in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.In 1963, a technical collaboration agreement was entered into with Corning Glass Works, New York. The company has subsidiary, namely Gujarat Borosil. In 1995-96, the Company has come out with a modernization programme as well as a diversification programme. As part of the modernization programme, it proposes to manufacture borosilicate glass tubings in the Marol plant. As part of its diversification programme, the company has envisaged a new project at its Marai Malai Nagar plant for the manufacture of heat resistant borosilicate opal tableware.The sale of imported consumerware under the brand name Borosil International and Boromoili Rocco have performed well during 2000-2001. Gujarat Borosil Lt
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Borosil Renewables Ltd share price today?

The Borosil Renewables Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹537.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Borosil Renewables Ltd is ₹7019.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Borosil Renewables Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Borosil Renewables Ltd is 0 and 8.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Borosil Renewables Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Borosil Renewables Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Borosil Renewables Ltd is ₹402.8 and ₹669.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Borosil Renewables Ltd?

Borosil Renewables Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.71%, 3 Years at -5.77%, 1 Year at 17.68%, 6 Month at 6.29%, 3 Month at 14.67% and 1 Month at 15.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Borosil Renewables Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Borosil Renewables Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.60 %
Institutions - 4.41 %
Public - 33.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Borosil Renewables Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.