Board Meeting 18 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares warrants or other securities convertible into equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue. Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Nov 2024 28 Nov 2024

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (KMP)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approving Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 7 Jun 2024

Outcome of the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company held on June 07, 2024, for approving Draft Letter of Offer for Rights Issue

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 21 May 2024

Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and considering seeking of shareholders approval (through enabling resolution) for raising funds through various modes. Pursuant to Regulation 30, please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.24 for appointment of Mr. Ravi Vaishnav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 27 Feb 2024

Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday March 01 2024 inter alia to consider and finalise the mode of fund raising. Outcome of the meeting of Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Borosil Renewables Limited (the Company), held today, i.e. on March 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024