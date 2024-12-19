iifl-logo-icon 1
Borosil Renewables Ltd Board Meeting

576.8
(-1.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Borosil Renew. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202414 Dec 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares warrants or other securities convertible into equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue. Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting28 Nov 202428 Nov 2024
Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (KMP)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approving Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Outcome of the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company held on June 07, 2024, for approving Draft Letter of Offer for Rights Issue
Board Meeting27 May 202421 May 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and considering seeking of shareholders approval (through enabling resolution) for raising funds through various modes. Pursuant to Regulation 30, please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.24 for appointment of Mr. Ravi Vaishnav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 202427 Feb 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday March 01 2024 inter alia to consider and finalise the mode of fund raising. Outcome of the meeting of Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Borosil Renewables Limited (the Company), held today, i.e. on March 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)

Borosil Renew.: Related News

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

6 Dec 2024|01:41 PM

The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.

