|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 Dec 2024
|14 Dec 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares warrants or other securities convertible into equity shares of the Company by way of preferential issue. Intimation of the outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (KMP)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for approving Un-audited financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited standalone and consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Outcome of the meeting of the Board of directors of the Company held on June 07, 2024, for approving Draft Letter of Offer for Rights Issue
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 and considering seeking of shareholders approval (through enabling resolution) for raising funds through various modes. Pursuant to Regulation 30, please find attached Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on 27.05.24 for appointment of Mr. Ravi Vaishnav as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Mar 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of the Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Friday March 01 2024 inter alia to consider and finalise the mode of fund raising. Outcome of the meeting of Securities Issue Committee of the Board of Directors of Borosil Renewables Limited (the Company), held today, i.e. on March 01, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Borosil Renewables Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.Read More
The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
