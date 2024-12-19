Borosil Renewables Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.05
13.05
13.04
13.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
848.7
864.55
771.85
601.35
Net Worth
861.75
877.6
784.89
614.53
Minority Interest
Debt
355.07
362.73
157.23
78.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
44.39
38.74
29.02
39.49
Total Liabilities
1,261.21
1,279.07
971.14
732.89
Fixed Assets
844.11
949.4
574.66
324.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.82
11.65
213.68
280.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.02
5.68
2.75
17.6
Networking Capital
299.95
304.91
161.73
101.8
Inventories
146.56
174.41
68.79
37.87
Inventory Days
38.97
27.52
Sundry Debtors
102.53
54.6
59.55
72.44
Debtor Days
33.73
52.64
Other Current Assets
154.13
193.91
120.45
59.05
Sundry Creditors
-66.9
-82.22
-53.91
-29.11
Creditor Days
30.54
21.15
Other Current Liabilities
-36.37
-35.79
-33.15
-38.45
Cash
33.31
7.43
18.31
8.75
Total Assets
1,261.21
1,279.07
971.13
732.9
The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.Read More
The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.