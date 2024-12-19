iifl-logo-icon 1
Borosil Renewables Ltd Balance Sheet

581.3
(-2.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:01 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.05

13.05

13.04

13.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

848.7

864.55

771.85

601.35

Net Worth

861.75

877.6

784.89

614.53

Minority Interest

Debt

355.07

362.73

157.23

78.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

44.39

38.74

29.02

39.49

Total Liabilities

1,261.21

1,279.07

971.14

732.89

Fixed Assets

844.11

949.4

574.66

324.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

68.82

11.65

213.68

280.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

15.02

5.68

2.75

17.6

Networking Capital

299.95

304.91

161.73

101.8

Inventories

146.56

174.41

68.79

37.87

Inventory Days

38.97

27.52

Sundry Debtors

102.53

54.6

59.55

72.44

Debtor Days

33.73

52.64

Other Current Assets

154.13

193.91

120.45

59.05

Sundry Creditors

-66.9

-82.22

-53.91

-29.11

Creditor Days

30.54

21.15

Other Current Liabilities

-36.37

-35.79

-33.15

-38.45

Cash

33.31

7.43

18.31

8.75

Total Assets

1,261.21

1,279.07

971.13

732.9

Borosil Renew. : related Articles

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

6 Dec 2024|01:41 PM

The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.

