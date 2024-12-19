iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Borosil Renewables Ltd

Borosil Renewables Ltd Peer Comparison

573.7
(-2.98%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

BOROSIL RENEWABLES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

649.95

51.216,056.7692.720.31,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

573.7

07,710.0412.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

397.45

68.464,793.2818.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

306.45

29.763,438.2324.063.2390.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

167.74

42.041,416.657.69087.0444.79

Borosil Renew.: RELATED NEWS

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Borosil Renewables announces ₹675 Crore expansion plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:48 AM

The firm has withdrawn its proposed ₹450 Crore rights issuance, citing the need for more funding to sustain its expansion objectives.

Read More
Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Borosil Renewables zooms ~8% on anti-dumping duty

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
6 Dec 2024|01:41 PM

The tariff will be in force for six months, beginning on December 4, and will apply to all glass items used in the solar business.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Borosil Renewables Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.