|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Dec 2024
|9 Jan 2025
|The Board has approved calling of an extra ordinary general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, January 09, 2025 for seeking their approval on certain items. Please find attached newspaper publication for dispatch of EGM Notice (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/12/2024) As per the attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.01.2025)
