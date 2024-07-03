SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹627.8
Prev. Close₹624.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.92
Day's High₹627.8
Day's Low₹593.5
52 Week's High₹678.95
52 Week's Low₹258
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)604.94
P/E0
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.8
10.1
10.1
33.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.06
4.63
-3.95
-184.34
Net Worth
26.86
14.73
6.15
-150.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
24.32
10.01
3.71
8.53
yoy growth (%)
142.79
169.65
-56.48
-11.99
Raw materials
-16.87
-6.56
-2.53
-7.74
As % of sales
69.36
65.47
68.11
90.75
Employee costs
-3.8
-3.24
-2.83
-3.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-3.22
-8.61
-8.8
-10.95
Depreciation
-1.24
-2.48
-2.49
-2.59
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
126.74
27.69
-18.07
-13.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
142.79
169.65
-56.48
-11.99
Op profit growth
-61.86
-32.72
-36.08
144.15
EBIT growth
-58.07
-21.25
-25.04
227.34
Net profit growth
-898.04
-14.35
46.68
96.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
163.8
46.43
10.02
3.46
8.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
163.8
46.43
10.02
3.46
8.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0.26
0
Other Income
1.09
0.18
0.19
0.2
0.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
730.25
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
548.4
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.35
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.95
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.05
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Vice President & CS
Ashwin S Shetty
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amruta Patanka
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Surji D. Chheda
Whole-time Director
Jiggar L. Savla
Independent Director
Chirag H. Doshi
Independent Director
Neha Gada
Independent Director
Vijay Mamania
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sejal Glass Ltd
Summary
Sejal Glass Limited (Formerly known Sejal Architectural Glass Limited) was incorporated as a private limited Company in the year 1998, and its was changed to a public limited company on March 08, 1999. Gada family promoted the company. The Company is in the business of processing glass. The company has having processing facilities for insulating, toughened, laminated glasses and for decorative glass as well. The Company has started its commercial operations in the year 2000-01 by setting up a processing facility for insulating glass. As a step forward, the company has started another process for toughened glass in the year 2001. Since then, the Company has expanded its operations by adding an automated lamination line in January 2007. The company has having broadened scope of business activities by processing various value added glass for exterior and interior applications, including decorative glass.The Company has already acquired specific skills and knowledge on the processing and marketing of the glass and now as a step towards backward integration, the company has propose to set up a new manufacturing facility for float glass with a capacity of 2,00,750 MT per annum at Jhagadia, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. The company has already acquired 6,08,540 sq. mtrs of land for this backward integration project.The Company has also operates its trading division from its premises named Sejal Encasa, which is located at Kandivali, Mumbai. This division trades in various in-house brands
The Sejal Glass Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹598.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sejal Glass Ltd is ₹604.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sejal Glass Ltd is 0 and 51.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sejal Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sejal Glass Ltd is ₹258 and ₹678.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sejal Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 234.13%, 3 Years at 190.43%, 1 Year at 138.16%, 6 Month at 77.90%, 3 Month at 43.49% and 1 Month at 15.55%.
