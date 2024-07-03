Summary

Sejal Glass Limited (Formerly known Sejal Architectural Glass Limited) was incorporated as a private limited Company in the year 1998, and its was changed to a public limited company on March 08, 1999. Gada family promoted the company. The Company is in the business of processing glass. The company has having processing facilities for insulating, toughened, laminated glasses and for decorative glass as well. The Company has started its commercial operations in the year 2000-01 by setting up a processing facility for insulating glass. As a step forward, the company has started another process for toughened glass in the year 2001. Since then, the Company has expanded its operations by adding an automated lamination line in January 2007. The company has having broadened scope of business activities by processing various value added glass for exterior and interior applications, including decorative glass.The Company has already acquired specific skills and knowledge on the processing and marketing of the glass and now as a step towards backward integration, the company has propose to set up a new manufacturing facility for float glass with a capacity of 2,00,750 MT per annum at Jhagadia, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. The company has already acquired 6,08,540 sq. mtrs of land for this backward integration project.The Company has also operates its trading division from its premises named Sejal Encasa, which is located at Kandivali, Mumbai. This division trades in various in-house brands

