Sejal Glass Ltd Share Price

598.95
(-4.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:20:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open627.8
  • Day's High627.8
  • 52 Wk High678.95
  • Prev. Close624.7
  • Day's Low593.5
  • 52 Wk Low 258
  • Turnover (lac)11.92
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.49
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)604.94
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sejal Glass Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

627.8

Prev. Close

624.7

Turnover(Lac.)

11.92

Day's High

627.8

Day's Low

593.5

52 Week's High

678.95

52 Week's Low

258

Book Value

0.49

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

604.94

P/E

0

EPS

0.14

Divi. Yield

0

Sejal Glass Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

Sejal Glass Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sejal Glass Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 24.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sejal Glass Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.8

10.1

10.1

33.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.06

4.63

-3.95

-184.34

Net Worth

26.86

14.73

6.15

-150.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

24.32

10.01

3.71

8.53

yoy growth (%)

142.79

169.65

-56.48

-11.99

Raw materials

-16.87

-6.56

-2.53

-7.74

As % of sales

69.36

65.47

68.11

90.75

Employee costs

-3.8

-3.24

-2.83

-3.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-3.22

-8.61

-8.8

-10.95

Depreciation

-1.24

-2.48

-2.49

-2.59

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

126.74

27.69

-18.07

-13.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

142.79

169.65

-56.48

-11.99

Op profit growth

-61.86

-32.72

-36.08

144.15

EBIT growth

-58.07

-21.25

-25.04

227.34

Net profit growth

-898.04

-14.35

46.68

96.11

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

163.8

46.43

10.02

3.46

8.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

163.8

46.43

10.02

3.46

8.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0.26

0

Other Income

1.09

0.18

0.19

0.2

0.53

Sejal Glass Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

730.25

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

548.4

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.35

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.95

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.05

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sejal Glass Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Vice President & CS

Ashwin S Shetty

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amruta Patanka

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Surji D. Chheda

Whole-time Director

Jiggar L. Savla

Independent Director

Chirag H. Doshi

Independent Director

Neha Gada

Independent Director

Vijay Mamania

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sejal Glass Ltd

Summary

Sejal Glass Limited (Formerly known Sejal Architectural Glass Limited) was incorporated as a private limited Company in the year 1998, and its was changed to a public limited company on March 08, 1999. Gada family promoted the company. The Company is in the business of processing glass. The company has having processing facilities for insulating, toughened, laminated glasses and for decorative glass as well. The Company has started its commercial operations in the year 2000-01 by setting up a processing facility for insulating glass. As a step forward, the company has started another process for toughened glass in the year 2001. Since then, the Company has expanded its operations by adding an automated lamination line in January 2007. The company has having broadened scope of business activities by processing various value added glass for exterior and interior applications, including decorative glass.The Company has already acquired specific skills and knowledge on the processing and marketing of the glass and now as a step towards backward integration, the company has propose to set up a new manufacturing facility for float glass with a capacity of 2,00,750 MT per annum at Jhagadia, Dist. Bharuch, Gujarat. The company has already acquired 6,08,540 sq. mtrs of land for this backward integration project.The Company has also operates its trading division from its premises named Sejal Encasa, which is located at Kandivali, Mumbai. This division trades in various in-house brands
Company FAQs

What is the Sejal Glass Ltd share price today?

The Sejal Glass Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹598.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sejal Glass Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sejal Glass Ltd is ₹604.94 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sejal Glass Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sejal Glass Ltd is 0 and 51.78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sejal Glass Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sejal Glass Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sejal Glass Ltd is ₹258 and ₹678.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sejal Glass Ltd?

Sejal Glass Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 234.13%, 3 Years at 190.43%, 1 Year at 138.16%, 6 Month at 77.90%, 3 Month at 43.49% and 1 Month at 15.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sejal Glass Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sejal Glass Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 24.71 %

