Sejal Glass Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

599.95
(0.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:27:33 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

24.32

10.01

3.71

8.53

yoy growth (%)

142.79

169.65

-56.48

-11.99

Raw materials

-16.87

-6.56

-2.53

-7.74

As % of sales

69.36

65.47

68.11

90.75

Employee costs

-3.8

-3.24

-2.83

-3.44

As % of sales

15.62

32.41

76.27

40.37

Other costs

-4.74

-3.08

-2.62

-4.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.51

30.81

70.65

47.18

Operating profit

-1.09

-2.87

-4.27

-6.68

OPM

-4.5

-28.7

-115.04

-78.32

Depreciation

-1.24

-2.48

-2.49

-2.59

Interest expense

-1.05

-3.44

-2.24

-2.19

Other income

0.16

0.18

0.2

0.52

Profit before tax

-3.22

-8.61

-8.8

-10.95

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.22

-8.61

-8.8

-10.95

Exceptional items

150.18

-9.79

-12.69

-3.7

Net profit

146.96

-18.41

-21.5

-14.65

yoy growth (%)

-898.04

-14.35

46.68

96.11

NPM

604.09

-183.78

-578.69

-171.67

