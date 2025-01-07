Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
24.32
10.01
3.71
8.53
yoy growth (%)
142.79
169.65
-56.48
-11.99
Raw materials
-16.87
-6.56
-2.53
-7.74
As % of sales
69.36
65.47
68.11
90.75
Employee costs
-3.8
-3.24
-2.83
-3.44
As % of sales
15.62
32.41
76.27
40.37
Other costs
-4.74
-3.08
-2.62
-4.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.51
30.81
70.65
47.18
Operating profit
-1.09
-2.87
-4.27
-6.68
OPM
-4.5
-28.7
-115.04
-78.32
Depreciation
-1.24
-2.48
-2.49
-2.59
Interest expense
-1.05
-3.44
-2.24
-2.19
Other income
0.16
0.18
0.2
0.52
Profit before tax
-3.22
-8.61
-8.8
-10.95
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.22
-8.61
-8.8
-10.95
Exceptional items
150.18
-9.79
-12.69
-3.7
Net profit
146.96
-18.41
-21.5
-14.65
yoy growth (%)
-898.04
-14.35
46.68
96.11
NPM
604.09
-183.78
-578.69
-171.67
