Sejal Glass Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
114.04
34.22
15.65
6
1.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
114.04
34.22
15.65
6
1.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.15
Other Income
0.86
0.17
150.51
0.09
0.11
Total Income
114.9
34.39
166.16
6.09
1.86
Total Expenditure
99.09
32.43
16.96
18.23
14.65
PBIDT
15.81
1.96
149.21
-12.15
-12.8
Interest
8.89
1.46
0.73
1.84
1.56
PBDT
6.92
0.5
148.47
-13.99
-14.35
Depreciation
3.91
0.68
1.08
1.88
1.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.01
-0.18
147.4
-15.87
-16.28
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.98
-0.18
147.4
-15.87
-16.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.93
150.43
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.98
0.75
-3.03
-15.87
-16.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.95
-0.18
121.35
-4.73
-4.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
0.1
33.55
33.55
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.86
5.72
953.41
-202.5
-805.03
PBDTM(%)
6.06
1.46
948.69
-233.16
-902.51
PATM(%)
2.63
-0.52
941.85
-264.5
-1,023.89
