Sejal Glass Ltd Nine Monthly Results

590.4
(-1.60%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

114.04

34.22

15.65

6

1.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

114.04

34.22

15.65

6

1.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.15

Other Income

0.86

0.17

150.51

0.09

0.11

Total Income

114.9

34.39

166.16

6.09

1.86

Total Expenditure

99.09

32.43

16.96

18.23

14.65

PBIDT

15.81

1.96

149.21

-12.15

-12.8

Interest

8.89

1.46

0.73

1.84

1.56

PBDT

6.92

0.5

148.47

-13.99

-14.35

Depreciation

3.91

0.68

1.08

1.88

1.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.01

-0.18

147.4

-15.87

-16.28

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.98

-0.18

147.4

-15.87

-16.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.93

150.43

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.98

0.75

-3.03

-15.87

-16.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.95

-0.18

121.35

-4.73

-4.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

0.1

33.55

33.55

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.86

5.72

953.41

-202.5

-805.03

PBDTM(%)

6.06

1.46

948.69

-233.16

-902.51

PATM(%)

2.63

-0.52

941.85

-264.5

-1,023.89

