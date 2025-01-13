Sejal Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.8
10.1
10.1
33.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.06
4.63
-3.95
-184.34
Net Worth
26.86
14.73
6.15
-150.79
Minority Interest
Debt
68.7
31.28
33.19
63.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
95.56
46.01
39.34
-86.88
Fixed Assets
23.11
20.74
33.16
32.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.34
4.02
0.01
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.03
9.03
0
0
Networking Capital
22.84
10.67
5.25
-124.3
Inventories
3.86
2.98
2.12
1.01
Inventory Days
31.8
36.79
Sundry Debtors
15.24
10.36
4.64
4.94
Debtor Days
69.61
179.95
Other Current Assets
12.66
2.74
2.52
9.71
Sundry Creditors
-4.61
-2.48
-1.14
-20.85
Creditor Days
17.1
759.51
Other Current Liabilities
-4.31
-2.93
-2.89
-119.11
Cash
1.22
1.55
0.9
4.87
Total Assets
95.54
46.01
39.32
-86.87
