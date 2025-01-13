iifl-logo-icon 1
Sejal Glass Ltd Balance Sheet

566.5
(-0.19%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:51:02 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.8

10.1

10.1

33.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.06

4.63

-3.95

-184.34

Net Worth

26.86

14.73

6.15

-150.79

Minority Interest

Debt

68.7

31.28

33.19

63.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

95.56

46.01

39.34

-86.88

Fixed Assets

23.11

20.74

33.16

32.54

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.34

4.02

0.01

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.03

9.03

0

0

Networking Capital

22.84

10.67

5.25

-124.3

Inventories

3.86

2.98

2.12

1.01

Inventory Days

31.8

36.79

Sundry Debtors

15.24

10.36

4.64

4.94

Debtor Days

69.61

179.95

Other Current Assets

12.66

2.74

2.52

9.71

Sundry Creditors

-4.61

-2.48

-1.14

-20.85

Creditor Days

17.1

759.51

Other Current Liabilities

-4.31

-2.93

-2.89

-119.11

Cash

1.22

1.55

0.9

4.87

Total Assets

95.54

46.01

39.32

-86.87

